Last year I was drawing lots of birds… this is why! Urban Aviary written by Stephen Moss and illustrated by me is the ultimate guide to some of the most extraordinary species of birds that live in cities. Out now in all good bookshops and online. #whitelionpublishing #birds #illustration #watercolor #pencil

