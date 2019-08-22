At the August meeting of Carpinteria Birdwatchers we talked about extinction. I wanted to share this video about the effort to save endangered tree snails in Hawaii, but we ran out of time in the meeting so I’m putting a link to it here (and copying it to my Carp Without Cars blog) so attendees can see it.

Other links from the meeting:

The Last of Its Kind — Ed Yong’s piece from The Atlantic on the same topic

Planet of Weeds — David Quammen’s 1998 essay on mass extinction

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187187180491.

