« heaveninawildflower: Front cover and colour illustrations taken…

spoutziki-art: Christian Krohg – Tired, 1885

spoutziki-art:

Christian Krohg – Tired, 1885

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187154075488.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 at 5:08 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.