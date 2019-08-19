« stuckinreversemode: Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias…
birdsandbirds: Black-throated Blue Warbler Magee Marsh… »

lies: worldmotheringair:Sandpiper: Gulf Coast@dendroica I can…

lies:

worldmotheringair:

Sandpiper: Gulf Coast

@dendroica I can haz ID? Baird’s, maybe?

Eh, now thinking Sanderling.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187119187626.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, August 19th, 2019 at 6:04 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.