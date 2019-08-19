« whitecache: Weeping Flowers11480 x 16000

catonhottinroof: Ferdinand du Puigaudeau (1864 – 1930)  Pêcheurs…

Ferdinand du Puigaudeau (1864 – 1930) 

Pêcheurs à pied au couchant

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187131146996.

