« lies: worldmotheringair:Sandpiper: Gulf Coast@dendroica I can…

birdsandbirds: Black-throated Blue Warbler Magee Marsh…

birdsandbirds:

Black-throated Blue Warbler

Magee Marsh Boardwalk

Oak Harbor, OH

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187120085216.

Tags: birds, PJH, btbw.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, August 19th, 2019 at 7:02 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.