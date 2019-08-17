denisvileneuve:

“You think this is going to be a movie about two nerdy young women who are eager to assimilate to be accepted by their peers. What it really is, is the story of two very smart young women who are unapologetic about their intelligence, who go through a transformation to realize that they have misunderstood their peers to be one-dimensional when actually everyone around them is also very smart. They’ve just been living their lives differently.” –– Olivia Wilde on pushing back against the stereotypical “boxes” of teen movies with Booksmart (2019).