orangepass: “Your defect is a propensity to hate…
“Your defect is a propensity to hate everybody.” “And yours,” he replied with a smile, “is willfully to misunderstand them.”
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187033506331.
“Your defect is a propensity to hate everybody.” “And yours,” he replied with a smile, “is willfully to misunderstand them.”
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187033506331.
This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, August 15th, 2019 at 12:09 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.