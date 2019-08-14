« otus-scops: Callophrys rubi / La Thècle de la ronce / l’Argus…

emerald-of-the-eight:Some beautiful Anna’s hummingbirds [Calypte…

emerald-of-the-eight:

Some beautiful Anna’s hummingbirds [Calypte anna] photographed by

Robin Agarwal in Santa Cruz, California. 

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/187016179850.

Tags: birds, anhu.

