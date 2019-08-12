« viviansternwood: #it’s not me it’s you
ohaladdins: I’ve come here with no expectations, only to… »

expressions-of-nature:by Valentina Vershinina

expressions-of-nature:

by Valentina Vershinina

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186957543780.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, August 12th, 2019 at 7:02 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.