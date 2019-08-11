milesfromwingstotail:

seriously though this is amazing, and narrating it Animal Planet style would be a really fun way to do a movie like Zootopia.

I had a version of this not that long ago. I was watching Tha Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and happened to accidentally invoke the 5.1 sound mode even though I don’t have a surround system. This happened just as I was starting to watch “The Gal Who Got Rattled.”

The effect of the misconfigured audio was that the environmental sounds and music were at normal volume, while most (but not all) of the dialog was inaudible. I was confused, but eventually fell into believing this was an avant-garde creative choice by the Coens. I imagined that maybe the Alice Longabough character was deaf, and this was how her reality was being conveyed.

I watched a good 15 minutes of the segment before I discovered what was really going on.

