artisticinsight:

Gorgeous Dresses & Details Double Portrait, by Alexander Roslin (1718-1793) l Portrait of Madame Pompadour, by François Boucher (1703-1770) l Portrait of Princess Maria Luisa of Parma, by Laurent Pêcheux (1729-1821) l Portrait of Marie Leszczinska, by Charles-André van Loo (1705-1765) l Portrait of Princess Sophie Friederike, by Georg David Matthieu (1737-1778) l Portrait of María Hahn, by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta (1841-1920)

Tags: okay but, there's a shocking lack of winterhalter in this post.