fatchance:

Kestrel news: I returned from my Great Lakes trip just in time to see the baby kestrel fledge. I spotted Junior hiding in the Mexican bird of paradise bush in the back yard while his parents kept watch overhead.

Hopping and half-flying is demanding work for a young raptor. I caught him dozing after all his exertions in the bottom photo.

You can see more of my kestrel photos here.

Etymology note: Scientifically speaking, American kestrels are named Falco sparverius. Falco because they are superlative raptors, and sparverius because of their dietary affinity for small birds, like sparrows, though I think the bird carcass in the top photo is more likely the remains of a dove.