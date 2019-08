jhfrench:

I loved working on this Wilson’s warbler for a recent commission! Wilson’s warblers are so delightful to encounter, especially the males with their little black hats. They’re often found near streams, hopping through dense thickets. I placed this one sneaking out onto a willow branch. 🌿

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186744953966.

Tags: birds, PJH, pjh fan art, wiwa.