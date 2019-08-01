douceurs:The Pond, Mary Oliver
The Pond, Mary Oliver
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186717736105.
Tags: 2359, missing someone I never knew.
The Pond, Mary Oliver
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186717736105.
Tags: 2359, missing someone I never knew.
This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 at 10:59 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.