dendroica: Green-winged teal at Seedskadee National Wildlife…

dendroica:

Green-winged teal at Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge (via USFWS Mountain-Prairie)

Photo: Tom Koerner/USFWS

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186683076455.

Tags: birds, gwte.

