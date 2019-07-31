boy-warbler:My first warbler photo with my new camera. Nikon…
My first warbler photo with my new camera. Nikon D7200 & Nikkor 200-500mm f5.6 lens. Shot wide-open @ 1/500s.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186683774791.
My first warbler photo with my new camera. Nikon D7200 & Nikkor 200-500mm f5.6 lens. Shot wide-open @ 1/500s.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186683774791.
This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 at 12:41 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.