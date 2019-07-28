anthropocenesketchbook:Sketchbook pages from my first April…

« mostlythemarsh:Empty Spaces

Sketchbook pages from my first April visit to Stebbins Cold Canyon. I loved all of the very calm lizards that let me study them for a long time! #soapplant #chlorogalumpomeridianum #fleshylupine #lupinusaffinis #twininglily #dichelostemmavolubile #westernskink #plestiodonskiltonianus #westernfencelizard #sceloporusoccidentalis #wildcucumber #marahfabaceus #oakapplegall #miniaturelupine #lupinusbicolor
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186607072286.

