Instagram photo by Vys (@vyscera) – 21 Jul 2019, 17:52 – “Hey sorry I haven’t posted in a while !! Been busy. I promise I’ll draw some thing cool. Eventually. For now take this drawing of me two days ago ugly crying over the new Lanayah album. PLEASE go listen to it a lot of good friends of mine put so much into this album so do yourself a favor and go check out Forever In May on bandcamp!! #draw#drawing#art#lanayah#sketch#doodle”:

My favorite reaction to the new Lanayah album, Forever in May.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186534275961.

Tags: 2359, lanayah.