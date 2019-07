fatchance:

Male and female red-winged blackbirds (Agelaius phoeniceus) on curly dock (Rumex crispus), at the Glendale Recharge Ponds, Glendale, Arizona. The female (bottom photo) has just a slight hint of red epaulet feathers ― a field mark I had never noticed before taking this photo.

Tags: birds, rwbl.