naturemanmike:

Palm Warbler at Franklin Park.

#birdphotography #bird_captures #birdlife #birding #birdlovers #naturelovers #birdwatching #birdsofinstagram #planetbirds #palmwarbler #wildlifephotography #franklinpark #springishere #naturelove #total_birds #nature_perfection #bird_lovers_daily #bestbirds #kings_birds #bestbirdshots #your_best_birds #usa_naturehippys #nuts_about_birds #bird_brilliance #pocket_birds #birds_adored #feather_perfection #emeraldnecklaceparks #warbler #audubontakeover (at Franklin Park – Overlook Ruins)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BwZleVkAVm2/?utm_source=ig_tumblr_share&igshid=1l3uyrcdaf1nc

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186411523730.

Tags: birds, PJH, pawa.