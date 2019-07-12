the69thdimension: Nā Pali Coast, Kauai. Svema 125 // Leica M5
Nā Pali Coast, Kauai.
Svema 125 // Leica M5
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186235701776.
Nā Pali Coast, Kauai.
Svema 125 // Leica M5
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186235701776.
This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, July 12th, 2019 at 7:02 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.