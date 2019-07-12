« the69thdimension: Nā Pali Coast, Kauai. Svema 125 // Leica M5

sumbluespruce: I have always had a liken for lichen 😊 Phrom the…

sumbluespruce:

I have always had a liken for lichen
😊

Phrom the phone 4-22-19

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186240906179.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, July 12th, 2019 at 12:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.