« mostlythemarsh: Living

I will do what I can do

I will do what I can do

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186206017400.

Tags: peter gabriel, 2359, wallflower, i will do what i can do, this song has gained a lot of relevance lately.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 at 11:05 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.