« dendroica: “Police arrested 36 protesters Sunday who blocked entrances to the Immigration and…

justtblue: 12 Metre Kookaburra II 📸 Carlo Borlenghi

justtblue:

12 Metre Kookaburra II 📸 Carlo Borlenghi

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/186002560211.

Tags: boats, those were the days.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 at 7:01 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.