dendroica: “Police arrested 36 protesters Sunday who blocked entrances to the Immigration and…

“Police arrested 36 protesters Sunday who blocked entrances to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Elizabeth, authorities said. “Thirty-six out of approximately 100 protesters were detained yesterday and transported to police headquarters,” said Kelly Martins, a spokeswoman for the city, said in an email Monday. “The protesters did not have a permit to protest, but the police gave them a courtesy since they were not violent and peacefully protesting,” Martins said, adding arrests were made when protesters blocked entrances to the facility. The protesters were charged with obstruction of a public passage, issued city ordinance summonses and released, Martins said. “While at (police headquarters), the protesters invoked their Miranda Rights and refused to acknowledge any specific group they were affiliated with,” Martins said. “They are from various areas from throughout New Jersey and New York.” Video from the scene showed Elizabeth police leading protesters away with hands zip-tied behind their backs as hundreds chanted “Hey hey, ho ho, racist ICE has got to go” and held signs reading “Never again means close the camps.” The group “Never Again: Jews Against ICE Week Of Action” organized the protest – the first of several planned nationwide – comparing current conditions at detention centers to the Holocaust. “We effectively shut down people’s ability to go into or out of the ICE facility for an hour and a half,” said Brandon Mond, spokesman for the group. “This is the first of many (protests) planned.””