fatchance: Cactus wren. Cactus. Campylorhynchus brunneicapillus…

Cactus wren. Cactus. Campylorhynchus brunneicapillus
Cactus wren. Cactus.
Campylorhynchus brunneicapillus at the Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix, Arizona.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185920392846.
