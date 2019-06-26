« pedromgabriel: – The red, the blue and the magic – by Pedro…

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185878141306.

Tags: mammoth lakes, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, my photos.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019 at 8:26 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.