« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching
davidrosed: »

dendroica: A coyote in San Francisco Photograph: Janet…

dendroica:

A coyote in San Francisco

Photograph: Janet Kessler

(via The week in wildlife – in pictures | Environment | The Guardian)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185863862135.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019 at 7:06 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.