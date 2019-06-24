« that-crazy-scorpio-man:Made the mistake of playing a female bird…

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185811167796.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, my photos, chipmunk, casa diablo.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, June 24th, 2019 at 12:20 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.