noaasanctuaries: Piracy on the open ocean!  Parasitic jaegers…

Piracy on the open ocean! Parasitic jaegers get their name from their habit of pursuing other birds and forcing them to drop their catch so the jaeger can take it. Also known as Arctic skuas, these birds breed in the Arctic then migrate south along coastlines. Here, a parasitic jaeger is pursuing a laughing gull near Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary. (Photo: Peter Flood) [Image description: Parasitic jaeger flying right behind a laughing gull.]

Tags: birds, paja, lagu, jaegers are very fun to watch, once you learn how they fly, you can pick them out at a distance.