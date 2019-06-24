mauveflwrs:Akseli Valdemar Gallen-Kallela Sunset Over Lake…
Akseli Valdemar Gallen-Kallela Sunset Over Lake Ruovesi, 1915
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185817337913.
