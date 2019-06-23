« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

that-crazy-scorpio-man:Made the mistake of playing a female bird…

that-crazy-scorpio-man:

Made the mistake of playing a female bird call and just bum-rushed right next to me.  LOL

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185804979928.

Tags: birds, cawr.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 at 5:00 pm

