fatchance:

Egret Series No. 1.

I returned this morning to the great egret (Ardea alba) rookery in the Campostella Heights neighborhood in Norfolk, Virginia. During nesting season it never disappoints. This year the colony seems to be a bit smaller, with only about 40 pairs of adults. The birds also seem to be a bit behind schedule with nest construction, possibly due to our harsh winter and the late arrival of spring. I didn’t observe any completed nests, nor any signs of egg laying. I did see a lot of squabbling for prime nesting branches in the loblolly pines, and a lot of extravagant “come-hither” plumage displays. And sex. Lots and lots of great egret sex took place this morning – enough to make a young photographer blush.

My egret photo sets and commentary from 2011 and 2013 can be viewed by clicking the links.