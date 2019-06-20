burningmine:Ira Springs Trail, December 2018 b/c me: Canada Jay…
Ira Springs Trail, December 2018
b/c me: Canada Jay (Perisoreus canadensis)
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185729656601.
