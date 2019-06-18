« Photo
rachel-brosnahan: Billie Lourd as Gigi in Booksmart (2019) dir…. »

caroldanversenthusiast: me @ every woman out there.

caroldanversenthusiast:

me @ every woman out there.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185680288956.

Tags: can olivia wilde direct every teen comedy from now on?, booksmart.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at 7:02 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.