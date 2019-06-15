« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching
witch-of-the-west-country: witch-of-the-west-country: If this gets one note I’ll get out of…

witch-of-the-west-country:

witch-of-the-west-country:

If this gets one note I’ll get out of bed.

I’m up. You monsters.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185608720136.

