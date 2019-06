absolutebirdingtours:

Emerald-spotted Wood

Dove (Turtur

chalcospilos) by Sean Hammond-de Nobrega www.absolutebirding.co. These beautiful birds are found in the north east of South Africa.

We’re doing pigeons and doves at the birdwatching class this week.

I am excite.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185608732186.