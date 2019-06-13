selenekallanwriter:

AURORA – The Seed

The Seed – Lyrics

Just like the seed

I don’t know where to go

Through dirt and shadow I grow

I’m reaching light through the struggle

Just like the sea, I’m chasing the wonder

I unravel myself, all in slow motion.

You cannot eat money, oh no

You cannot eat money oh no

When the last tree has fallen and the rivers are poisoned, You cannot eat money oh no

You cannot eat money, oh no

You cannot eat money oh no

When the last tree has fallen and the rivers are poisoned, You cannot eat money oh no