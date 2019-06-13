« Fun Random Facts About the LOTR Soundtrack

AURORA – The Seed

The Seed – Lyrics

Just like the seed
I don’t know where to go
Through dirt and shadow I grow
I’m reaching light through the struggle
Just like the sea, I’m chasing the wonder
I unravel myself, all in slow motion.

You cannot eat money, oh no
You cannot eat money oh no
When the last tree has fallen and the rivers are poisoned, You cannot eat money oh no
You cannot eat money, oh no
You cannot eat money oh no
When the last tree has fallen and the rivers are poisoned, You cannot eat money oh no

