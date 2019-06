the-wasp:

The world is changed. I feel it in the water. I feel it in the earth. I smell it in the air. Much that once was, is lost. For none now live who remember it. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) dir. Peter Jackson

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185553544923.

Tags: in the theater, seeing this the first time, that was exciting.