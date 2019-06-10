« catonhottinroof: Henri Fantin-Latour (1836-1904) Le Jugement de…

catonhottinroof: August Piepenhagen  (1791 – 1868) Moonlight…

catonhottinroof:

August Piepenhagen  (1791 – 1868)

Moonlight night, c. 1860 

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185502404801.

