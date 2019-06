airdbelivet:

Confession: I have read “Pride & Prejudice” about two hundred times. I get lost in the language. Words like: thither, mischance, felicity. I’m always in agony over whether Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy are really going to get together. Read it. I know you’ll love it. YOU’VE GOT MAIL (1998)



— screenplay by Nora & Delia Ephron

