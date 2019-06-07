drdadbooks:

Feathers of Fortitude

The birds of the Arctic tundra are fascinating. There are many that spend breeding seasons here, only to escape to the south for winter. Relatively few brave the harshest winter conditions and seem to thrive where most humans find it difficult to do so. The Canada Jay, also known as the Gray Jay or Whisky Jack, is one of those birds. It demonstrates a resiliency and a relative lack of fear of humans. Their feathers of fortitude keep them frosty but unfrozen in a land where temperature frequently dip below -40 degrees. #CanadaJay

#instagramanimals #wildlife #nature #birds #birds #wildlifphotoghraphy

https://www.instagram.com/p/Buvv1O6g6AT/?utm_source=ig_tumblr_share&igshid=16vca9i6z534u