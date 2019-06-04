« sylvia-morris: It’s today! It’s today! That is, today is the…

klemannlee: I wish all birds wore name tags. White-eyed Vireo 

klemannlee:

I wish all birds wore name tags. 

White-eyed Vireo 

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185362748420.

Tags: birds, wevi.

