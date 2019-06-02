« weheartfandom:stephanie beatriz, rami malek and brie larson in…
fatchance: Spotted towhee (Pipilo maculatus), at Bosque del…

Spotted towhee (Pipilo maculatus), at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge, New Mexico.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185322037734.

Tags: birds, spto.

