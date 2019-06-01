clouds-of-wings: In her speech to the UN, she addresses…

In her speech to the UN, she addresses detractors who scold her for not

being in school. “Some people say that we should be in school instead.

But why should we be studying for a future that soon will be no more,

and when no one is doing anything whatsoever to save that future?” […] “We have not come here to beg the world leaders to care for our future.

They have ignored us in the past and they will ignore us again,” she

said to members at the UN conference. “Since our leaders are behaving

like children, we will have to take the responsibility they should have

taken long ago.” […] Thunberg also has Asperger syndrome, which she says adds a special

intensity to her focus on this issue. When asked how the syndrome

affects her activism, she said, “It means I usually don’t enjoy

participating in the social game that the rest of you seem so fond of,

and I don’t like lying, and I see things black and white,” she told

Goodman in the interview. [x]