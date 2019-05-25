« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

alraunahomestead: Charlotte-Anne Fidler…

alraunahomestead:

Charlotte-Anne Fidler (@charlotte_annefidler)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185141471119.

Tags: 😜, i love this composition, NEVER PUT THE FOCUS IN THE CENTER, um okay maybe put the focus in the center.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at 5:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.