alraunahomestead: Charlotte-Anne Fidler…

Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/185141471119.
Tags: 😜, i love this composition, NEVER PUT THE FOCUS IN THE CENTER, um okay maybe put the focus in the center.
This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at 5:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.