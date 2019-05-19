olympius: Pride and Prejudice (2005) I could easily forgive his…
Pride and Prejudice (2005)
I could easily forgive his vanity had he not wounded mine.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184995948728.
Pride and Prejudice (2005)
I could easily forgive his vanity had he not wounded mine.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184995948728.
This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 at 12:06 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.