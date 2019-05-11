ksjanes: Just for a moment, let yourself just be here. Let…
Just for a moment, let yourself just be here. Let yourself stop becoming more, or better, or different.
Adyashanti
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184820225241.
