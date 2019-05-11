« Photo
ksjanes: Just for a moment, let yourself just be here. Let… »

endless-summer-fun:

endless-summer-fun:

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184814689123.

Tags: those were the days.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at 5:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.